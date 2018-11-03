ValuEngine Downgrades Washington Federal (WAFD) to Strong Sell

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

WAFD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub cut Washington Federal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Washington Federal in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Washington Federal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.20.

WAFD stock opened at $27.99 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.13. Washington Federal has a fifty-two week low of $26.66 and a fifty-two week high of $37.70.

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62. Washington Federal had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 31.31%. The company had revenue of $131.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Washington Federal will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WAFD. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Washington Federal by 6.1% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 328,438 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,510,000 after buying an additional 18,764 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Washington Federal by 57.8% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,593 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $691,000 after buying an additional 7,909 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in Washington Federal by 9.0% in the third quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,980,875 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,388,000 after buying an additional 163,057 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its stake in Washington Federal by 10.8% in the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 163,827 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,242,000 after buying an additional 15,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Washington Federal by 18.1% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 190,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,096,000 after buying an additional 29,195 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

Washington Federal Company Profile

Washington Federal, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal, National Association that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services to consumers, mid-sized and large businesses, and owners and developers of commercial real estate in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, such as business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

