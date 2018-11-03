ValuEngine Lowers Radian Group (RDN) to Sell

ValuEngine lowered shares of Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Radian Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. B. Riley upped their price objective on Radian Group from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Compass Point set a $26.00 price objective on Radian Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America upped their price objective on Radian Group from $13.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised Radian Group from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Radian Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $23.36.

Get Radian Group alerts:

Shares of RDN stock traded down $0.33 on Friday, reaching $18.98. The company had a trading volume of 1,131,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,103,495. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Radian Group has a one year low of $14.06 and a one year high of $23.49.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.08. Radian Group had a net margin of 37.56% and a return on equity of 17.71%. The firm had revenue of $330.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $334.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Radian Group will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Radian Group announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, August 16th that permits the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the insurance provider to reacquire up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Radian Group by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 477,155 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,740,000 after purchasing an additional 3,235 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Radian Group by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,529 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $945,000 after purchasing an additional 3,361 shares during the period. Court Place Advisors LLC increased its position in Radian Group by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC now owns 29,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Radian Group by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 36,471 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 3,661 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its position in Radian Group by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 27,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the period. 91.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Radian Group Company Profile

Radian Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides mortgage and real estate products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mortgage Insurance and Services. The Mortgage Insurance segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, primarily through private mortgage insurance, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions; and primary mortgage insurance coverage on residential first-lien mortgage loans.

Recommended Story: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Radian Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radian Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.