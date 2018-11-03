ValuEngine Upgrades BBVA Banco Frances (BFR) to Sell

BBVA Banco Frances (NYSE:BFR) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Thursday.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on BFR. TheStreet cut shares of BBVA Banco Frances from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Santander cut shares of BBVA Banco Frances from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BBVA Banco Frances from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Shares of NYSE:BFR opened at $12.51 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 0.46. BBVA Banco Frances has a 12 month low of $7.11 and a 12 month high of $27.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15.

BBVA Banco Frances (NYSE:BFR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 23rd. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.11. On average, equities analysts forecast that BBVA Banco Frances will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BFR. Exane Derivatives boosted its position in BBVA Banco Frances by 870,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 8,710 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 8,709 shares during the period. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in BBVA Banco Frances in the 1st quarter valued at about $109,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in BBVA Banco Frances in the 2nd quarter valued at about $148,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in BBVA Banco Frances in the 2nd quarter valued at about $346,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in BBVA Banco Frances in the 2nd quarter valued at about $363,000. 15.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BBVA Banco Frances Company Profile

BBVA Banco Francés SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services to small and medium enterprises, and individual customers in Spain, Mexico, South America, the United States, Turkey, and rest of Eurasia. The company offers current, checking, and savings accounts, as well as demand and time deposits.

