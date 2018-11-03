ValuEngine Upgrades Hoya (HOCPY) to “Buy”

Hoya (OTCMKTS:HOCPY) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hoya from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 27th.

Shares of OTCMKTS HOCPY opened at $58.61 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $21.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.86. Hoya has a 12-month low of $46.18 and a 12-month high of $62.00.

Hoya (OTCMKTS:HOCPY) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Hoya had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 18.87%. On average, analysts predict that Hoya will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

About Hoya

HOYA Corporation engages in the life care and information technology businesses. The company offers healthcare products, including eyeglass and contact lenses; and medical products, such as medical endoscopes, laparoscopic surgical instruments, intraocular lenses, and prosthetic ceramic fillers and orthopedic implants.

