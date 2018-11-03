ValuEngine Upgrades ManpowerGroup (MAN) to “Sell”

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

MAN has been the topic of a number of other reports. SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of ManpowerGroup in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. TheStreet cut ManpowerGroup from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays dropped their target price on ManpowerGroup from $115.00 to $90.00 and set a “$86.63” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut ManpowerGroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on ManpowerGroup in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. ManpowerGroup has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.85.

Get ManpowerGroup alerts:

MAN traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $79.27. 553,576 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,051,401. The company has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.47. ManpowerGroup has a 1-year low of $71.79 and a 1-year high of $136.93.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 19th. The business services provider reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.02. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 20.02% and a net margin of 2.76%. The firm had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.64 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.04 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that ManpowerGroup will post 8.69 EPS for the current year.

ManpowerGroup announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Friday, August 3rd that permits the company to repurchase 6,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, EVP Mara E. Swan sold 11,192 shares of ManpowerGroup stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.77, for a total value of $1,049,473.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,265,238.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 1,350 shares of ManpowerGroup stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.43, for a total value of $120,730.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in ManpowerGroup by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 8,679 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its stake in ManpowerGroup by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 24,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,080,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in ManpowerGroup by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,092 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Northpointe Capital LLC lifted its stake in ManpowerGroup by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northpointe Capital LLC now owns 34,805 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,995,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in ManpowerGroup by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 88,329 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,602,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

About ManpowerGroup

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company's recruitment service portfolio includes permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions.

Recommended Story: Why do earnings reports matter?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for ManpowerGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ManpowerGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.