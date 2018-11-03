ValuEngine Upgrades resTORbio (TORC) to Buy

resTORbio (NASDAQ:TORC) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of resTORbio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating on shares of resTORbio in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. resTORbio presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.60.

NASDAQ TORC traded down $0.32 on Thursday, reaching $11.41. 64,684 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 101,696. The company has a market capitalization of $310.19 million and a PE ratio of -1.36. resTORbio has a fifty-two week low of $7.55 and a fifty-two week high of $21.10.

resTORbio (NASDAQ:TORC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.06). As a group, equities analysts predict that resTORbio will post -2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TORC. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of resTORbio in the first quarter worth about $270,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of resTORbio during the 1st quarter worth about $645,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of resTORbio during the 1st quarter worth about $2,856,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of resTORbio during the 1st quarter worth about $1,598,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of resTORbio by 61.9% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 890,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,145,000 after purchasing an additional 340,216 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.82% of the company’s stock.

resTORbio

resTORbio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of aging-related diseases. Its lead program is targeting the selective inhibition of TORC1, an evolutionary conserved pathway that contributes to the decline in function of multiple organ systems, including the immune, cardiac, and neurologic systems.

