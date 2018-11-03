ValuEngine Upgrades Translate Bio (TBIO) to Buy

Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

TBIO has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup started coverage on Translate Bio in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI started coverage on Translate Bio in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Leerink Swann started coverage on Translate Bio in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock.

Get Translate Bio alerts:

Shares of TBIO traded up $0.08 on Thursday, hitting $5.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,724. Translate Bio has a fifty-two week low of $5.00 and a fifty-two week high of $16.60.

Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported ($2.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($3.64). Equities analysts forecast that Translate Bio will post -0.98 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Translate Bio by 148.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 273,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,733,000 after acquiring an additional 163,313 shares in the last quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management LLC bought a new stake in Translate Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $12,332,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Translate Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,387,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Translate Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Finally, Luminus Management LLC bought a new stake in Translate Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,925,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.52% of the company’s stock.

About Translate Bio

Translate Bio, Inc, a messenger RNA therapeutics company, engages in developing medicines to treat diseases caused by protein or gene dysfunction. It is developing MRT5005 that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; and MRT5201 for the treatment of ornithine transcarbamylase deficiency.

See Also: What is the NASDAQ?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Translate Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Translate Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.