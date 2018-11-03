Vanguard Communication Services ETF (VOX) Position Reduced by Boys Arnold & Co. Inc.

Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. decreased its stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX) by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,445 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the quarter. Boys Arnold & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 155,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,219,000 after buying an additional 41,174 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN boosted its stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 50.2% in the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 11,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 3,927 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 2,000.6% in the second quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,000 after purchasing an additional 9,443 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 100.1% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 23,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,980,000 after purchasing an additional 11,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 14.3% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 5,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF stock opened at $81.55 on Friday. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a 52 week low of $76.50 and a 52 week high of $93.68.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Profile

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

