Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO) Position Lowered by Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,356 shares during the quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $995,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Burt Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 401,303 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,453,000 after acquiring an additional 14,527 shares in the last quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 23.2% in the third quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 496,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,337,000 after acquiring an additional 93,397 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.0% in the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,016,993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,697,000 after acquiring an additional 39,414 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 31.7% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 6,408 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.5% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 481,480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,741,000 after acquiring an additional 25,038 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $39.36 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $36.35 and a one year high of $50.99.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Read More: What are earnings reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.