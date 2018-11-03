Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO) Stake Lifted by V Wealth Management LLC

V Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 8.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,459 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,506 shares during the period. V Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $796,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,514,645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $165,118,000 after purchasing an additional 176,089 shares during the last quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 228,426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,640,000 after purchasing an additional 3,161 shares during the last quarter. Peachtree Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Peachtree Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 215,860 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,109,000 after purchasing an additional 22,835 shares during the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Trust Co raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. TD Ameritrade Trust Co now owns 935,151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,463,000 after purchasing an additional 13,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 224,729 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,484,000 after purchasing an additional 22,405 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VWO opened at $39.36 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $36.35 and a one year high of $50.99.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

