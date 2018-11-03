Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) Holdings Trimmed by First Business Financial Services Inc.

First Business Financial Services Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,280,069 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,509 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises approximately 30.2% of First Business Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. First Business Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $191,562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 385.4% in the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter valued at about $103,000. Interactive Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 125.4% in the second quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 304.3% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter valued at about $156,000.

Shares of VTI stock opened at $139.56 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $129.84 and a one year high of $151.84.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

