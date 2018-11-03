Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) Position Raised by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,353 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,109 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $6,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 385.4% in the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Interactive Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 125.4% in the second quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 304.3% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $156,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI opened at $139.56 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $129.84 and a twelve month high of $151.84.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

