Varonis Systems’ (VRNS) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Wedbush

Wedbush reissued their hold rating on shares of Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning. Wedbush currently has a $68.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Varonis Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, August 11th. DA Davidson set a $70.00 target price on shares of Varonis Systems and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $92.00 to $81.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a buy rating and set a $75.00 target price (down previously from $85.00) on shares of Varonis Systems in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $73.88.

NASDAQ VRNS opened at $61.01 on Tuesday. Varonis Systems has a one year low of $44.55 and a one year high of $83.10.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $67.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.47 million. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 11.53% and a negative return on equity of 26.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Varonis Systems will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Guy Melamed sold 844 shares of Varonis Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.35, for a total value of $61,063.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 130,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,420,838.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRNS. AMP Capital Investors Ltd acquired a new stake in Varonis Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $209,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Varonis Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $213,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Varonis Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $238,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Varonis Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $260,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in Varonis Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $261,000. Institutional investors own 82.14% of the company’s stock.

About Varonis Systems

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software solutions that protect data from insider threats and cyberattacks. The company, through its software, allows organizations to protect data stored on premises and on cloud, such as sensitive files and emails; confidential customer, patient and employee data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

