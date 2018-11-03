VBI Vaccines (VBIV) Upgraded to “Buy” at ValuEngine

VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on VBIV. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of VBI Vaccines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of VBI Vaccines from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.63.

Get VBI Vaccines alerts:

Shares of VBIV stock opened at $2.05 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. VBI Vaccines has a 52 week low of $1.64 and a 52 week high of $5.10.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VBIV. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of VBI Vaccines by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 491,449 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,720,000 after purchasing an additional 33,588 shares during the last quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. lifted its position in VBI Vaccines by 27.4% in the second quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 3,459,868 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,515,000 after acquiring an additional 744,706 shares during the last quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. lifted its position in VBI Vaccines by 44.1% in the second quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. now owns 864,464 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,377,000 after acquiring an additional 264,464 shares during the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in VBI Vaccines in the second quarter valued at $233,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in VBI Vaccines in the second quarter valued at $223,000. 48.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About VBI Vaccines

VBI Vaccines Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells vaccines to address unmet needs in infectious disease and immuno-oncology in Israel and internationally. The company offers Sci-B-Vac, a third-generation hepatitis B vaccine for adults, children, and newborns; and eVLP, a vaccine platform for the design of enveloped virus-like particle vaccines that closely mimic the target virus.

Recommended Story: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for VBI Vaccines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VBI Vaccines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.