Veeva Systems Inc (VEEV) Holdings Raised by Engineers Gate Manager LP

Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) by 215.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,089 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,726 shares during the quarter. Veeva Systems accounts for 0.7% of Engineers Gate Manager LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Engineers Gate Manager LP owned 0.06% of Veeva Systems worth $9,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in Veeva Systems by 79.6% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 13,871 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 6,148 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Veeva Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $198,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 354,483 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,593,000 after buying an additional 7,808 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 154,660 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,838,000 after buying an additional 2,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 96.8% during the 3rd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 10,625 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after buying an additional 5,225 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. JMP Securities increased their target price on Veeva Systems from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson increased their target price on Veeva Systems to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Veeva Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Veeva Systems in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price (up previously from $90.00) on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Friday, August 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.07.

In related news, insider Eleni Nitsa Zuppas sold 1,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.52, for a total value of $129,710.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,050,831.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan Mateo sold 46,547 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.42, for a total value of $3,976,044.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 172,476 shares of company stock worth $16,528,424. Company insiders own 15.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VEEV opened at $92.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.54. Veeva Systems Inc has a 12-month low of $52.17 and a 12-month high of $109.05.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 23rd. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $209.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.50 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 21.23%. The business’s revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Veeva Systems Profile

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, data solutions, and master data management solutions; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

Further Reading: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.