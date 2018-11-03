Veeva Systems Inc (VEEV) Holdings Raised by Engineers Gate Manager LP

Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) by 215.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,089 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,726 shares during the quarter. Veeva Systems accounts for 0.7% of Engineers Gate Manager LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Engineers Gate Manager LP owned 0.06% of Veeva Systems worth $9,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in Veeva Systems by 79.6% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 13,871 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 6,148 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Veeva Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $198,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 354,483 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,593,000 after buying an additional 7,808 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 154,660 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,838,000 after buying an additional 2,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 96.8% during the 3rd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 10,625 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after buying an additional 5,225 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. JMP Securities increased their target price on Veeva Systems from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson increased their target price on Veeva Systems to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Veeva Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Veeva Systems in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price (up previously from $90.00) on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Friday, August 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.07.

In related news, insider Eleni Nitsa Zuppas sold 1,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.52, for a total value of $129,710.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,050,831.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan Mateo sold 46,547 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.42, for a total value of $3,976,044.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 172,476 shares of company stock worth $16,528,424. Company insiders own 15.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VEEV opened at $92.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.54. Veeva Systems Inc has a 12-month low of $52.17 and a 12-month high of $109.05.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 23rd. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $209.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.50 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 21.23%. The business’s revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Veeva Systems Profile

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, data solutions, and master data management solutions; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV)

