Verisign (VRSN) Price Target Increased to $155.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Verisign (NASDAQ:VRSN) had its price target lifted by Citigroup from $152.00 to $155.00 in a research note released on Friday. They currently have a neutral rating on the information services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Verisign from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Verisign from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday. BidaskClub cut shares of Verisign from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, Cowen restated a hold rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Verisign in a report on Friday, July 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $154.40.

NASDAQ VRSN traded up $24.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $165.02. 4,420,057 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 898,679. Verisign has a fifty-two week low of $105.40 and a fifty-two week high of $176.76.

Verisign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $305.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.25 million.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Verisign by 2.5% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 13,209 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Verisign by 12.1% in the second quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,838 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Verisign by 1.1% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 39,820 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,472,000 after buying an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Verisign by 8.0% in the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,827 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $801,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Verisign by 6.3% in the second quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,720 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after buying an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. 92.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Verisign Company Profile

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet security worldwide. The company offers registry services that operate the authoritative directory of .com, .net, .cc, .tv, .gov, .jobs, .edu, .name, and other domain names. Its registry services allow individuals and organizations to establish their online identities.

