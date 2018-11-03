VeriumReserve (VRM) Price Reaches $0.53 on Exchanges

VeriumReserve (CURRENCY:VRM) traded down 3.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 3rd. One VeriumReserve coin can now be bought for approximately $0.53 or 0.00008316 BTC on exchanges including Livecoin, CryptoBridge, Cryptopia and Bittrex. VeriumReserve has a market capitalization of $989,236.00 and $1,430.00 worth of VeriumReserve was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, VeriumReserve has traded down 4.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.94 or 0.00798891 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002998 BTC.

Vulcano [OLD] (VULC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00004635 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0897 or 0.00001407 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0919 or 0.00001442 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00020854 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003747 BTC.

VeriumReserve Coin Profile

VeriumReserve (VRM) is a PoWT coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 16th, 2016. VeriumReserve’s total supply is 1,865,710 coins. VeriumReserve’s official website is www.vericoin.info/veriumlaunch.html. VeriumReserve’s official Twitter account is @VeriumReserve and its Facebook page is accessible here.

VeriumReserve Coin Trading

VeriumReserve can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Bittrex, Livecoin and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriumReserve directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VeriumReserve should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VeriumReserve using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

