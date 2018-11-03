Version Market Capitalization Achieves $101,250.00 (V)

Version (CURRENCY:V) traded 24.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 2nd. Version has a market capitalization of $101,250.00 and $185.00 worth of Version was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Version coin can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges including YoBit and Cryptopia. During the last seven days, Version has traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

PetroDollar (XPD) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000270 BTC.

UniCoin (UNIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002715 BTC.

Altcoin (ALT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00044720 BTC.

SproutsExtreme (SPEX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Prototanium (PR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00009595 BTC.

AgrolifeCoin (AGLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Jin Coin (JIN) traded 17.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Magnetcoin (MAGN) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000400 BTC.

Version Coin Profile

Version is a coin. Version’s total supply is 529,311,981 coins. The official website for Version is version2.org. Version’s official Twitter account is @VersionCrypto.

Version Coin Trading

Version can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Version directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Version should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Version using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

