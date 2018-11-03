Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (VRTX) Shares Bought by Morse Asset Management Inc

Morse Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 161.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,815 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,764 shares during the period. Morse Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VRTX. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,050,617 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $688,443,000 after buying an additional 1,199,700 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 357.5% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,125,428 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $191,278,000 after buying an additional 879,411 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 238.9% during the 2nd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,144,913 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $194,646,000 after buying an additional 807,086 shares during the last quarter. PointState Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 160.9% during the 2nd quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 779,200 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $132,433,000 after buying an additional 480,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 753.5% during the 2nd quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 523,315 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $88,943,000 after buying an additional 462,000 shares during the last quarter. 93.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals to $204.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 16th. UBS Group upped their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $183.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $207.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.14.

Shares of VRTX opened at $173.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $43.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a current ratio of 3.71. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52-week low of $136.50 and a 52-week high of $194.92.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $784.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $782.95 million. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 22.92% and a net margin of 22.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Michael Parini sold 2,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.20, for a total value of $376,550.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,395,264.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas Graney sold 1,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.24, for a total value of $207,926.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,144 shares of company stock worth $4,001,915 in the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, develops medicines for serious diseases. The company focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis (CF) and advancing its research and development programs. It markets ORKAMBI (lumacaftor in combination with ivacaftor) to treat patients with CF 12 years of age and older who are homozygous for the F508del mutation in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) gene; KALYDECO (ivacaftor) for the treatment of patients with CF who have specific mutations in their CFTR gene, including the G551D mutation; and SYMDEKO (tezacaftor in combination with ivacaftor) to treat patients with CF 12 years of age and older who are F508del homozygous or who have 1 mutation that is responsive to tezacaftor/ivacaftor.

