ViaSat (VSAT) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.16 EPS

ViaSat (NASDAQ:VSAT) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.16, Morningstar.com reports. The firm had revenue of $517.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $468.99 million. ViaSat had a negative return on equity of 3.97% and a negative net margin of 5.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share.

Shares of VSAT stock opened at $70.79 on Friday. ViaSat has a 52 week low of $59.16 and a 52 week high of $80.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

In related news, CEO Mark D. Dankberg sold 89,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.24, for a total value of $6,091,102.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 89,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,091,102.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director B Allen Lay sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $204,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 132,360 shares of company stock valued at $8,826,127 in the last ninety days. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VSAT. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in ViaSat by 27.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,370 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 4,199 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in ViaSat in the first quarter worth $235,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in ViaSat by 16.3% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 59,795 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,930,000 after purchasing an additional 8,385 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in ViaSat by 109.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,858 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 2,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in ViaSat by 3.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 237,560 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $15,613,000 after purchasing an additional 8,576 shares in the last quarter.

VSAT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered ViaSat from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 5th. ValuEngine lowered ViaSat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered ViaSat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 21st. BidaskClub lowered ViaSat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, Barclays set a $50.00 price target on ViaSat and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.38.

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband Internet access and voice over Internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight Internet and aviation software services to commercial airlines; and mobile broadband services comprising network management and high-speed Internet connectivity services for customers using airborne, maritime, and ground mobile satellite systems.

