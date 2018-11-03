VICI Properties (VICI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.04), Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $233.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.38 million. VICI Properties updated its FY18 guidance to $1.43-1.44 EPS.

Shares of VICI stock opened at $21.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 152.87, a quick ratio of 152.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. VICI Properties has a 12-month low of $17.58 and a 12-month high of $22.99.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 28th were paid a dividend of $0.2875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 27th. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.37%. This is a positive change from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on VICI shares. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on VICI Properties in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on VICI Properties from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Citigroup started coverage on VICI Properties in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on VICI Properties in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Nomura started coverage on VICI Properties in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.23.

VICI Properties Company Profile

VICI Properties Inc, an asset real estate investment trust, owns, acquires, and develops gaming, hospitality, and entertainment destinations in the United States. It operates through two segments, Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The company's property portfolio includes 20 gaming facilities comprising approximately 36 million square feet, as well as approximately 14,500 hotel rooms, 150 restaurants, bars, and nightclubs.

