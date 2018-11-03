Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $130.86 Million Position in Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (IPG)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (NYSE:IPG) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,722,111 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 332,258 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 1.49% of Interpublic Group of Companies worth $130,864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 7,706,271 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $180,635,000 after acquiring an additional 28,507 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 237.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 53,363 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after buying an additional 37,563 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 84.8% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 627,148 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,700,000 after buying an additional 287,774 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 104.8% during the 2nd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 43,986 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after buying an additional 22,510 shares during the period. Finally, Exane Derivatives lifted its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 36.9% during the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 138,347 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,163,000 after buying an additional 37,260 shares during the period. 99.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:IPG opened at $22.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.90 billion, a PE ratio of 16.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.07. Interpublic Group of Companies Inc has a one year low of $18.30 and a one year high of $26.01.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 19th. The business services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 30.99% and a net margin of 6.62%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Interpublic Group of Companies Inc will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IPG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Interpublic Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. Citigroup increased their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a report on Monday, October 15th. ValuEngine raised Interpublic Group of Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.56.

In other news, CFO Frank Mergenthaler sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.46, for a total value of $1,123,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director H John Greeniaus sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total value of $117,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Integrated Agency Networks and Constituency Management Group. It offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines.

