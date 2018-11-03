Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $166.17 Million Stake in Kroger Co (KR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,708,222 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,825,391 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.72% of Kroger worth $166,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. DnB Asset Management AS lifted its position in Kroger by 6.3% during the second quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 139,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,963,000 after buying an additional 8,200 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in Kroger by 45.1% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 39,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after buying an additional 12,327 shares in the last quarter. Farmers Trust Co. acquired a new position in Kroger during the second quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in Kroger by 3.8% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 146,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,177,000 after buying an additional 5,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Brown Inc. acquired a new position in Kroger during the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000. 79.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Kroger alerts:

NYSE KR opened at $30.17 on Friday. Kroger Co has a 52 week low of $21.15 and a 52 week high of $32.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $23.73 billion, a PE ratio of 14.79, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.77.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 13th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.03. Kroger had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 28.05%. The business had revenue of $27.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kroger Co will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 15th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.45%.

KR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $33.00 price target on shares of Kroger and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Kroger from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Kroger from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Kroger in a research report on Friday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.40.

In related news, SVP Calvin J. Kaufman sold 10,500 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.47, for a total value of $288,435.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 124,688 shares in the company, valued at $3,425,179.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Erin S. Sharp sold 25,314 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $734,106.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 49,575 shares of company stock valued at $1,422,559. Insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

About Kroger

The Kroger Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in its supermarkets. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, jewelry stores, and convenience stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; multi-department stores provide general merchandise items, such as apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, toys, and fine jewelry; and price impact warehouse stores offer grocery, and health and beauty care items, as well as meat, dairy, baked goods, and fresh produce items.

Further Reading: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.