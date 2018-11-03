Victory Capital Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Hanover Insurance Group Inc (THG)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Hanover Insurance Group Inc (NYSE:THG) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,201,104 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 78,187 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Hanover Insurance Group were worth $148,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hanover Insurance Group by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,010,860 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $479,538,000 after purchasing an additional 401,605 shares during the last quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hanover Insurance Group by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 3,472 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hanover Insurance Group by 216.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC now owns 8,764 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 5,993 shares during the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA boosted its holdings in shares of Hanover Insurance Group by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 19,808 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,368,000 after purchasing an additional 3,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Hanover Insurance Group by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 60,189 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,197,000 after purchasing an additional 12,697 shares during the last quarter. 84.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:THG opened at $109.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Hanover Insurance Group Inc has a 12 month low of $101.26 and a 12 month high of $131.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 0.98.

Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The insurance provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.11. Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hanover Insurance Group Inc will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on THG. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Hanover Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $140.00 price target on shares of Hanover Insurance Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hanover Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 20th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill raised shares of Hanover Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $125.00 to $133.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 26th.

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Chaucer, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, and other commercial coverages, such as inland marine, specialty program business, management and professional liability, surety, and specialty property, as well as monoline general liability, umbrella, healthcare, and miscellaneous commercial property insurance products.

