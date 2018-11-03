Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 5,807 Shares of Landstar System, Inc. (LSTR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,523,547 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,807 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $185,873,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Landstar System by 21.5% during the second quarter. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,705 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Corp increased its stake in Landstar System by 15.7% during the third quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 3,722 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. increased its stake in Landstar System by 5.9% during the second quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 10,570 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Landstar System by 4.1% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,380 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in Landstar System by 0.6% during the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 105,270 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,843,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.30% of the company’s stock.

LSTR has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Landstar System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Landstar System from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 13th. Cowen reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $113.00 price target (up previously from $108.00) on shares of Landstar System in a report on Thursday, July 26th. KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target (up previously from $125.00) on shares of Landstar System in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Landstar System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $123.00 to $128.00 in a report on Monday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Landstar System has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.58.

In related news, COO Joseph J. Beacom sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.52, for a total value of $358,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 33,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,028,063.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LSTR opened at $104.21 on Friday. Landstar System, Inc. has a 1 year low of $94.80 and a 1 year high of $128.70. The firm has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of 17.91, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.82.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.03. Landstar System had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 33.82%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Landstar System, Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 13th will be issued a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 9th. Landstar System’s payout ratio is currently 17.60%.

Landstar System Company Profile

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, including third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

