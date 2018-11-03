Viking Therapeutics (VKTX) Shares Up 12.5%

Viking Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VKTX) shot up 12.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $15.44 and last traded at $15.30. 3,317,923 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 15% from the average session volume of 2,875,576 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.60.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VKTX. SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Friday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $13.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. BidaskClub cut shares of Viking Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Raymond James set a $43.00 target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $28.00 target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Viking Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.17.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.02). Analysts forecast that Viking Therapeutics Inc will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc sold 262,881 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.15, for a total transaction of $5,034,171.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Viking Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $114,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Viking Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $120,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Viking Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $129,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in Viking Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $144,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY purchased a new position in Viking Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $145,000. 52.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX)

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. Its lead clinical program, VK5211, is an orally available, non-steroidal selective androgen receptor modulator in Phase II development for the treatment of patients recovering from non-elective hip fracture surgery; in Phase I clinical trials for improving lean body mass; and in pre-clinical trial for improving bone mineral density, bone mineral content, bone strength, and other measures.

