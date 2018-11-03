Viper Energy Partners LP (VNOM) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.58

Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 29th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 12th will be given a dividend of 0.58 per share by the oil and gas producer on Monday, November 19th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 8th.

Viper Energy Partners has increased its dividend payment by an average of 70.0% annually over the last three years. Viper Energy Partners has a payout ratio of 142.3% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Viper Energy Partners to earn $2.13 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $2.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 108.9%.

NASDAQ VNOM traded down $1.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $32.44. The company had a trading volume of 1,320,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 749,050. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 13.32 and a quick ratio of 23.74. Viper Energy Partners has a 1-year low of $18.36 and a 1-year high of $44.00. The company has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 30.32 and a beta of 1.15.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.36). Viper Energy Partners had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 67.73%. The business had revenue of $78.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. Viper Energy Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 84.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Viper Energy Partners will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Viper Energy Partners news, President Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 14,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.71, for a total value of $572,908.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 72,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,805,429.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

VNOM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities set a $39.00 target price on shares of Viper Energy Partners and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of Viper Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Viper Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Northland Securities set a $45.00 target price on shares of Viper Energy Partners and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Viper Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.29.

About Viper Energy Partners

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company holds mineral interests covering an area of approximately 43,843 net acres in the Permian Basin, West Texas. As of December 31, 2017, its estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves consisted of 38,246 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

