Voya Financial (VOYA) PT Lowered to $55.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to $55.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 24.35% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Voya Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.08.

Get Voya Financial alerts:

NYSE VOYA traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $44.23. 1,992,119 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,976,505. Voya Financial has a 1-year low of $40.49 and a 1-year high of $55.27. The firm has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.17.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The asset manager reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.15. Voya Financial had a negative net margin of 28.31% and a positive return on equity of 7.01%. The firm had revenue of $163.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Voya Financial will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 46.7% in the 1st quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,087 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 983 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 66.0% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 2,533 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 13.9% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 10,359 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263 shares during the period. Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 1.7% during the third quarter. Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC now owns 75,408 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,746,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291 shares during the period. Finally, Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 36.4% during the second quarter. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 5,761 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537 shares during the period.

Voya Financial Company Profile

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and insurance company in the United States. It operates through Retirement, Investment Management, Individual Life, and Employee Benefits segments. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual account rollover plans and other retail financial products, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

Further Reading: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Voya Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.