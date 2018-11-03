vSlice Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $19.00 (VSL)

vSlice (CURRENCY:VSL) traded 36.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 3rd. Over the last seven days, vSlice has traded up 33.3% against the U.S. dollar. vSlice has a market capitalization of $172,453.00 and approximately $19.00 worth of vSlice was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One vSlice token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0052 or 0.00000081 BTC on exchanges including YoBit and Liqui.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get vSlice alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00007143 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003686 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015676 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.51 or 0.00149162 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.03 or 0.00251329 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $625.48 or 0.09809571 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00012665 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

vSlice Token Profile

vSlice was first traded on November 15th, 2016. vSlice’s total supply is 33,390,496 tokens. The official message board for vSlice is medium.com/@vdiceio. vSlice’s official Twitter account is @vSliceCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for vSlice is www.vslice.io. The Reddit community for vSlice is /r/vDice and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

vSlice Token Trading

vSlice can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Liqui and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as vSlice directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade vSlice should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy vSlice using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for vSlice Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for vSlice and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.