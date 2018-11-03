Walt Disney Co (DIS) Position Raised by Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 10.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,691 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. HC Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,797,000. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV raised its position in Walt Disney by 29.2% in the first quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 8,126 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Walt Disney by 6.8% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 955,785 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $96,000,000 after purchasing an additional 60,687 shares during the period. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel raised its position in Walt Disney by 3.7% in the first quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel now owns 82,230 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $8,259,000 after purchasing an additional 2,969 shares during the period. Finally, Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC raised its position in Walt Disney by 2.5% in the first quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC now owns 85,658 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $8,603,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075 shares during the period. 63.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on DIS shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 10th. Pivotal Research restated a “sell” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Sunday, September 23rd. Barclays upgraded Walt Disney from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $104.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, October 19th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $123.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.99.

In related news, EVP Mary Jayne Parker sold 29,192 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.99, for a total value of $3,444,364.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,199 shares in the company, valued at $3,445,190.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 961 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.06, for a total value of $112,494.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,012,773.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 598,858 shares of company stock valued at $68,953,653 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $115.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $170.78 billion, a PE ratio of 17.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.17. Walt Disney Co has a 1-year low of $97.68 and a 1-year high of $119.69.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $15.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.49 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 21.37% and a net margin of 20.76%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Walt Disney Co will post 6.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming services under the brand ESPN, Disney, and Freeform; broadcast businesses, which include the ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; radio businesses consisting of the ESPN Radio network; and the Radio Disney network.

