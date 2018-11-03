Warrior Met Coal Inc (HCC) Insider Kelli K. Gant Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Warrior Met Coal Inc (NYSE:HCC) insider Kelli K. Gant sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.29, for a total value of $272,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE:HCC traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $27.22. The company had a trading volume of 1,023,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 724,504. Warrior Met Coal Inc has a one year low of $18.56 and a one year high of $33.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.02.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.19). Warrior Met Coal had a net margin of 33.38% and a return on equity of 90.30%. The company had revenue of $273.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Warrior Met Coal Inc will post 7.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 1st. Warrior Met Coal’s payout ratio is presently 2.53%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HCC. ValuEngine cut Warrior Met Coal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Warrior Met Coal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup upped their price target on Warrior Met Coal from $25.87 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. B. Riley upped their price target on Warrior Met Coal from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Warrior Met Coal from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.00.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HCC. Third Avenue Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 97.7% during the second quarter. Third Avenue Management LLC now owns 2,515,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243,282 shares during the last quarter. Luminus Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 99.9% during the second quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 2,255,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127,197 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 34.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,473,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,194,000 after purchasing an additional 638,963 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 1,344.1% during the second quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 613,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,907,000 after purchasing an additional 570,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 288.0% during the second quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC now owns 636,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,544,000 after purchasing an additional 472,334 shares during the last quarter.

Warrior Met Coal Company Profile

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

