Washington Federal (WAFD) Raised to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on WAFD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Washington Federal from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, July 20th. ValuEngine downgraded Washington Federal from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a hold rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Washington Federal in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Washington Federal presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $36.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:WAFD opened at $27.99 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Washington Federal has a 52-week low of $26.66 and a 52-week high of $37.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 11.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.13.

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62. Washington Federal had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 31.31%. The business had revenue of $131.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Washington Federal will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 9th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 8th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. Washington Federal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WAFD. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Washington Federal by 12.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,782,908 shares of the bank’s stock worth $385,301,000 after buying an additional 1,286,456 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Washington Federal by 51.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 942,917 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,833,000 after buying an additional 322,153 shares during the period. Federated Investors Inc. PA lifted its position in Washington Federal by 570.0% during the second quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 269,606 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,816,000 after buying an additional 229,364 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its position in Washington Federal by 9.0% during the third quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,980,875 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,388,000 after buying an additional 163,057 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Washington Federal by 12.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,301,596 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,035,000 after buying an additional 142,766 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

Washington Federal Company Profile

Washington Federal, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal, National Association that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services to consumers, mid-sized and large businesses, and owners and developers of commercial real estate in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, such as business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

