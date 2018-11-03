Wayfair (W) Price Target Cut to $105.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Wayfair (NYSE:W) had its price target lowered by Citigroup from $140.00 to $105.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on W. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wayfair from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, July 7th. Ifs Securities lowered shares of Wayfair from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, July 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Wayfair from an accumulate rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Wedbush set a $105.00 target price on shares of Wayfair and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of Wayfair from $85.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $126.06.

Wayfair stock traded down $3.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $92.96. The company had a trading volume of 4,324,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,974,809. Wayfair has a 1 year low of $55.33 and a 1 year high of $151.20.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported ($1.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.09) by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.65) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Wayfair will post -5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Wayfair news, insider Steven Conine sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.97, for a total transaction of $1,581,580.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 88,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,037,723.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Niraj Shah sold 11,701 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.95, for a total transaction of $1,263,122.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,969,036.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 458,115 shares of company stock worth $61,161,008. 37.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Wayfair during the third quarter worth approximately $150,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Wayfair in the 2nd quarter valued at $208,000. World Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Wayfair in the 2nd quarter valued at $214,000. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Wayfair in the 2nd quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new position in shares of Wayfair in the 3rd quarter valued at $241,000. 72.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wayfair Company Profile

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers approximately 10 million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers a selection of furniture, décor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal décor, and other home goods through its sites, such as Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, DwellStudio, Perigold, and Birch Lane.

