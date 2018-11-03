WBI Investments Inc. Buys 48,971 Shares of DSW Inc. (DSW)

WBI Investments Inc. increased its stake in DSW Inc. (NYSE:DSW) by 150.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 81,597 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 48,971 shares during the quarter. WBI Investments Inc.’s holdings in DSW were worth $2,765,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in DSW by 392.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 3,130 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in DSW by 1,340.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 3,995 shares in the last quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust acquired a new stake in DSW during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in DSW during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in DSW during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DSW opened at $27.74 on Friday. DSW Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.01 and a 52 week high of $34.63. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.12.

DSW (NYSE:DSW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.17. DSW had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 0.06%. The company had revenue of $793.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $689.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. DSW’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that DSW Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 24th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 21st. DSW’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.79%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DSW. ValuEngine upgraded DSW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. B. Riley raised their price objective on DSW from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 29th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on DSW from $22.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 29th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on DSW from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity set a $27.00 price objective on DSW and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.08.

DSW Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a branded footwear and accessories retailer in the United States. The company offers dresses, casual and athletic footwear, and accessories under various brands for women, men, and kids. It also provides handbags, hosiery, jewelry, and other accessories.

