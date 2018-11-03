WBI Investments Inc. Takes $1.97 Million Position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (RUTH)

WBI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 62,457 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,971,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,915,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 56,848 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,599,000 after acquiring an additional 2,304 shares in the last quarter. HL Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 13,812 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,797 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 306.4% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 103,454 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,903,000 after acquiring an additional 78,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $270,000. Institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on RUTH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. Raymond James lowered Ruth’s Hospitality Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.67.

Shares of RUTH opened at $27.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $829.16 million, a PE ratio of 21.28, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.45 and a 52 week high of $33.95.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $99.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.85 million. Ruth’s Hospitality Group had a return on equity of 45.99% and a net margin of 7.92%. The business’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group Profile

Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises fine dining restaurants under the Ruth's Chris Steak House name. Its restaurants offer food and beverage products to special occasion diners and frequent customers, as well as business clientele.

