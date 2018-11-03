WCM Investment Management CA Has $2.96 Million Holdings in JD.Com Inc (JD)

WCM Investment Management CA grew its position in shares of JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD) by 4.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 113,576 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,495 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management CA’s holdings in JD.Com were worth $2,963,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OppenheimerFunds Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JD.Com by 46.5% in the 2nd quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 24,719,292 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $962,818,000 after purchasing an additional 7,842,079 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JD.Com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $268,795,000. Genesis Asset Managers LLP purchased a new position in shares of JD.Com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $87,487,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JD.Com by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,710,484 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,235,123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH purchased a new position in shares of JD.Com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,764,000. Institutional investors own 50.96% of the company’s stock.

JD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JD.Com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, September 27th. CLSA downgraded shares of JD.Com from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 20th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of JD.Com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of JD.Com in a report on Monday, September 17th. Finally, MKM Partners dropped their target price on shares of JD.Com to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.89.

NASDAQ:JD opened at $24.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. JD.Com Inc has a twelve month low of $21.58 and a twelve month high of $50.68. The stock has a market cap of $28.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,405.00 and a beta of 1.39.

JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 16th. The information services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.35. JD.Com had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a negative return on equity of 0.96%. The firm had revenue of $122.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.78 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that JD.Com Inc will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

JD.Com Profile

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Mall and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; mother and childcare products, toys, and instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

