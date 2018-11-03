Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA)

Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,555 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the period. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $2,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 137.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 30,105,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,291,519,000 after acquiring an additional 17,400,114 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 915.9% in the second quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 6,043,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,927,000 after buying an additional 5,448,702 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 40,359.2% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,982,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,752,000 after buying an additional 4,970,241 shares during the period. Truepoint Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2,184.6% in the second quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 4,911,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,684,000 after buying an additional 4,696,088 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.7% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 63,795,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,716,538,000 after purchasing an additional 3,443,111 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $40.18 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $38.38 and a twelve month high of $47.89.

