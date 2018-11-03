Wedbush Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Tenable (TENB)

Wedbush reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. They currently have a $38.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on TENB. William Blair assumed coverage on Tenable in a report on Monday, August 20th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Tenable in a report on Monday, August 20th. They issued a neutral rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Tenable in a report on Monday, August 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Tenable in a report on Monday, August 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Tenable in a report on Monday, August 20th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tenable currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $37.60.

Get Tenable alerts:

Shares of TENB traded down $0.31 on Wednesday, hitting $28.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 146,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 429,211. Tenable has a fifty-two week low of $26.10 and a fifty-two week high of $39.38.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $69.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.28 million. Tenable’s quarterly revenue was up 41.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tenable will post -0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Tenable in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $139,000. Glynn Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Tenable in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,356,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Tenable in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,808,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in Tenable in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,007,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in Tenable in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,202,000.

About Tenable

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its enterprise software platform enables visibility into an organization's cyber exposure across the attack surface and deep insights that help organizations translate technical data into business insights to understand and reduce their cybersecurity risk.

Recommended Story: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Tenable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.