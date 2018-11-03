Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Has $54.60 Million Stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (ADI)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC cut its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 590,535 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 38,391 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned 0.16% of Analog Devices worth $54,601,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ADI. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 2.2% during the second quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 116,284 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,153,000 after acquiring an additional 2,450 shares during the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,503,000. Bright Rock Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the second quarter valued at approximately $863,000. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 3.1% during the second quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC now owns 58,320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XR Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the second quarter valued at approximately $496,000. 88.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $850,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,326,960. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Margaret K. Seif sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.81, for a total value of $250,587.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 86,050 shares of company stock valued at $8,318,658 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ADI opened at $87.18 on Friday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.62 and a 1-year high of $103.59. The firm has a market cap of $31.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.47, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.07. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 22.94%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. Analog Devices’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Analog Devices declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, August 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 5.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

ADI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Nomura initiated coverage on Analog Devices in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Monday, August 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Analog Devices from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.70.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of solutions that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technology, including integrated circuits (ICs), algorithms, software, and subsystems. It offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

