Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Sells 206,906 Shares of MFA Finl Inc/SH (MFA)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC reduced its holdings in shares of MFA Finl Inc/SH (NYSE:MFA) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,993,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 206,906 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in MFA Finl Inc/SH were worth $58,750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in MFA Finl Inc/SH by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,918,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445,454 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in MFA Finl Inc/SH by 59.4% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 56,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 21,015 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in MFA Finl Inc/SH by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,870,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,762,000 after acquiring an additional 256,994 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in MFA Finl Inc/SH by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,789,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $89,363,000 after acquiring an additional 591,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in MFA Finl Inc/SH by 85.8% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 64,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 29,600 shares in the last quarter. 78.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MFA Finl Inc/SH alerts:

Shares of MFA Finl Inc/SH stock opened at $6.87 on Friday. MFA Finl Inc/SH has a 12-month low of $6.72 and a 12-month high of $8.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 0.38.

MFA Finl Inc/SH (NYSE:MFA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). MFA Finl Inc/SH had a net margin of 77.32% and a return on equity of 9.82%. The company had revenue of $49.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that MFA Finl Inc/SH will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 1st were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 28th. MFA Finl Inc/SH’s payout ratio is 101.27%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Compass Point set a $8.00 price target on shares of MFA Finl Inc/SH and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MFA Finl Inc/SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of MFA Finl Inc/SH from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of MFA Finl Inc/SH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.44.

MFA Finl Inc/SH Company Profile

MFA Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage assets, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS), agency MBS, residential whole loans, credit risk transfer securities, and mortgage servicing rights related assets.

Further Reading: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MFA Finl Inc/SH (NYSE:MFA).

Receive News & Ratings for MFA Finl Inc/SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFA Finl Inc/SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.