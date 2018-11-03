Weibo (WB) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Weibo Corporation operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute and discover Chinese-language content. The Company operates in two segments: Advertising and Marketing Services, and Other Services. The company offers self-expression products; social products; discovery products; notifications; third-party online games. Weibo also develops mobile apps, such as Weibo Headlines; Weibo Weather and WeiDisk. It also provides advertising and marketing solutions, including social display ads and promoted marketing products. Weibo Corporation is headquartered in Beijing, China. “

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on WB. BidaskClub downgraded Weibo from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Barclays set a $90.00 price target on Weibo and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Weibo in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. ValuEngine downgraded Weibo from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, OTR Global assumed coverage on Weibo in a research note on Monday, August 6th. They issued a positive rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Weibo has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $126.00.

WB opened at $64.75 on Wednesday. Weibo has a 1 year low of $53.11 and a 1 year high of $142.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.23 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a current ratio of 3.97.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The information services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. Weibo had a return on equity of 37.75% and a net margin of 32.03%. The firm had revenue of $426.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $426.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Weibo will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Weibo during the second quarter worth approximately $101,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in Weibo by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. increased its position in Weibo by 43.8% during the second quarter. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. now owns 2,300 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in Weibo by 2,580.0% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,680 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 2,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc acquired a new position in Weibo during the second quarter worth approximately $240,000. 24.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Weibo Company Profile

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover Chinese-language content. It operates through two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services, and Value-Added Services. The company offers self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform; and discovery products to help users discover content on its platform.

