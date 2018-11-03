Weir Group (WEIR) Receives “Buy” Rating from UBS Group

UBS Group restated their buy rating on shares of Weir Group (LON:WEIR) in a research note released on Friday, investing.thisismoney.co.uk reports. They currently have a GBX 2,250 ($29.40) price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of GBX 2,400 ($31.36).

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on WEIR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Weir Group in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. Numis Securities reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a GBX 2,100 ($27.44) price target on shares of Weir Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Weir Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Weir Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Weir Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Weir Group presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 2,246.18 ($29.35).

LON WEIR traded up GBX 8 ($0.10) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 1,599.50 ($20.90). 1,753,220 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,360,000. Weir Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,696 ($22.16) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,326 ($30.39).

Weir Group (LON:WEIR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The company reported GBX 46.30 ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX 48.20 ($0.63) by GBX (1.90) (($0.02)).

The Weir Group PLC designs, manufactures, and sells highly-engineered products and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Minerals, Oil & Gas, and Flow Control. The Minerals segment engineers pumps, valves, rubber, crushers, screen media systems, screens, hose and pipe pools, centrifuges, pontoons and barges, hydrocyclones, wear linings, mill liners, feeders, conveyors, and washers; and offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support services for mining, and oil sands markets.

