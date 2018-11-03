Weis Markets (WMK) Releases Earnings Results

Weis Markets (NYSE:WMK) issued its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $869.08 million during the quarter.

Shares of NYSE WMK traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $45.70. 59,175 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 121,268. Weis Markets has a 52-week low of $31.26 and a 52-week high of $57.82.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 9th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 8th. This is an increase from Weis Markets’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Weis Markets from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 22nd.

About Weis Markets

Weis Markets, Inc engages in the retail sale of food in Pennsylvania and surrounding states. The company's retail food stores sell groceries, dairy products, frozen foods, meats, seafood, fresh produce, floral, pharmacy services, deli products, prepared foods, bakery products, beer and wine, and fuel; and general merchandise items, such as health and beauty care, and household products.

