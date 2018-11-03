Wells Fargo & Co Reaffirms Buy Rating for Allergan (AGN)

Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Allergan (NYSE:AGN) in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James reissued a buy rating and set a $232.00 price objective (up from $211.00) on shares of Allergan in a report on Monday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Allergan from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a hold rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Allergan in a research report on Friday, September 14th. ValuEngine upgraded Allergan from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, September 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Allergan from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, August 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $210.18.

Shares of NYSE:AGN opened at $163.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $53.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.15, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.30. Allergan has a 1-year low of $142.81 and a 1-year high of $197.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Allergan (NYSE:AGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.04 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. Allergan had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 14.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.15 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Allergan will post 16.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 13th will be given a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 9th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Allergan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.61%.

In other Allergan news, Director Christopher J. Coughlin acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $190.64 per share, for a total transaction of $1,906,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph H. Boccuzi acquired 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $190.59 per share, with a total value of $171,531.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parnassus Investments CA grew its position in shares of Allergan by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 1,844,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,566,000 after purchasing an additional 55,029 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Allergan by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,545,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,116,000 after purchasing an additional 99,490 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of Allergan by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 517,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,451,000 after purchasing an additional 7,683 shares during the period. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Allergan by 110.9% in the 2nd quarter. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. now owns 131,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,876,000 after purchasing an additional 69,000 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in shares of Allergan by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 74,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.58% of the company’s stock.

About Allergan

Allergan plc, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes branded pharmaceutical, device, biologic, surgical, and regenerative medicine products worldwide. It operates through US Specialized Therapeutics, US General Medicine, and International segments. The company offers a portfolio of products for the central nervous system, eye care, medical aesthetics and dermatology, gastroenterology, women's health, urology, and anti-infective therapeutic categories.

