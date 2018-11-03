Wells Fargo & Co Reiterates Hold Rating for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (TEVA)

Wells Fargo & Co restated their hold rating on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) in a research report report published on Friday.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on TEVA. BTIG Research raised shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, September 17th. CIBC reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research note on Friday, September 21st. Barclays set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Sunday, October 14th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.26.

NYSE TEVA traded down $0.41 on Friday, hitting $22.59. 11,391,865 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,241,511. The firm has a market cap of $22.97 billion, a PE ratio of 7.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.77. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a 12 month low of $10.91 and a 12 month high of $25.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.54 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 54.67% and a positive return on equity of 21.69%. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries’s revenue was down 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Richard Daniell sold 2,488 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.69, for a total value of $58,940.72. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,488 shares in the company, valued at $58,940.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Iris Beck Codner sold 4,165 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.70, for a total transaction of $94,545.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,183. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,350 shares of company stock valued at $239,430. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 315,000.0% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the second quarter valued at about $200,000. MAI Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the second quarter valued at about $204,000. Greenleaf Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the second quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 136.2% in the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 9,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 5,201 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.73% of the company’s stock.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines and a portfolio of specialty medicines worldwide. It operates through two segments, Generic Medicines and Specialty Medicines. The Generic Medicines segment offers sterile products, hormones, narcotics, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.

