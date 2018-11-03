Wells Fargo & Co Trims Baker Hughes A GE (BHGE) Target Price to $43.00

Baker Hughes A GE (NYSE:BHGE) had its target price trimmed by Wells Fargo & Co from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Baker Hughes A GE in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. They issued an overweight rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. B. Riley raised shares of Baker Hughes A GE from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, August 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Baker Hughes A GE from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. HSBC reduced their target price on shares of Baker Hughes A GE to $40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Baker Hughes A GE in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $36.79.

Get Baker Hughes A GE alerts:

NYSE BHGE opened at $26.07 on Wednesday. Baker Hughes A GE has a 52 week low of $25.53 and a 52 week high of $37.76. The stock has a market cap of $11.00 billion, a PE ratio of 50.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Baker Hughes A GE (NYSE:BHGE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $5.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.88 billion. Baker Hughes A GE had a return on equity of 0.59% and a net margin of 0.16%. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Baker Hughes A GE will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Baker Hughes A GE news, VP Kurt Camilleri sold 2,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $85,442.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthias L. Heilmann sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $408,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $127,262. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BHGE. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Baker Hughes A GE by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 9,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Baker Hughes A GE by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 4,423 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Baker Hughes A GE by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 872,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,233,000 after acquiring an additional 80,744 shares during the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new position in shares of Baker Hughes A GE during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS bought a new position in shares of Baker Hughes A GE during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,737,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.77% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes A GE Company Profile

Baker Hughes, a GE company provides integrated oilfield products, services, and digital solutions worldwide. Its Oilfield Services segment offers drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for integrated oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies for onshore and offshore operations.

Featured Article: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes A GE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes A GE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.