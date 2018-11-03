Wells Fargo & Co Trims Chesapeake Lodging Trust (CHSP) Target Price to $28.00

Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP) had its target price reduced by Wells Fargo & Co from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research note released on Friday morning. They currently have a market perform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chesapeake Lodging Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, September 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a hold rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Chesapeake Lodging Trust in a research note on Monday, July 30th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Chesapeake Lodging Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Chesapeake Lodging Trust from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $29.55.

Shares of CHSP stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $28.35. The company had a trading volume of 477,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 287,693. Chesapeake Lodging Trust has a one year low of $24.98 and a one year high of $33.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 12.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.32). Chesapeake Lodging Trust had a return on equity of 7.47% and a net margin of 18.64%. The company had revenue of $156.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Chesapeake Lodging Trust will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 28th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 27th. Chesapeake Lodging Trust’s payout ratio is 73.73%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Chesapeake Lodging Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $140,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chesapeake Lodging Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $210,000. WealthTrust Axiom LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chesapeake Lodging Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $211,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Lodging Trust by 368.7% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,077 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 5,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chesapeake Lodging Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $237,000. 97.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Chesapeake Lodging Trust

Chesapeake Lodging Trust is a self-advised lodging real estate investment trust REIT focused on investments primarily in upper-upscale hotels in major business and convention markets and, on a selective basis, premium select-service hotels in urban settings or unique locations in the United States. The Trust owns 20 hotels with an aggregate of 6,279 rooms in eight states and the District of Columbia.

