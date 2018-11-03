Welltower (WELL) PT Raised to $72.00

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) had its target price increased by MED to $72.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on WELL. TheStreet upgraded shares of Welltower from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Friday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a hold rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Welltower in a report on Monday, July 30th. SunTrust Banks set a $64.00 price target on shares of Welltower and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $66.00 price target on shares of Welltower and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. Finally, Stephens reiterated a buy rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Welltower in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $64.21.

Get Welltower alerts:

Shares of WELL opened at $65.86 on Wednesday. Welltower has a fifty-two week low of $49.58 and a fifty-two week high of $69.85. The company has a market cap of $25.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.85). Welltower had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 12.99%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. Welltower’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Welltower will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 12th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 9th. Welltower’s payout ratio is 82.66%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Welltower in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,760,000. BP PLC acquired a new position in shares of Welltower in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,894,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Welltower in the 3rd quarter valued at $19,163,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Welltower in the 3rd quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Welltower in the 3rd quarter valued at $61,940,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.91% of the company’s stock.

About Welltower

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

Further Reading: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.