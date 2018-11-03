West Chester Capital Advisors Inc. Invests $297,000 in UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH) Stock

West Chester Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,115 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 61,622,355 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $15,118,428,000 after buying an additional 2,981,233 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $404,980,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $381,555,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 61.7% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,525,090 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $864,869,000 after buying an additional 1,345,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $248,898,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CEO Steven H. Nelson sold 8,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total transaction of $2,157,630.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,961,440. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP D Ellen Wilson sold 15,393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.29, for a total transaction of $4,068,215.97. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,402 shares in the company, valued at $17,549,384.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 79,568 shares of company stock worth $21,128,177 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

UNH opened at $261.01 on Friday. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $208.48 and a fifty-two week high of $272.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $251.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.77.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.11. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 23.62%. The firm had revenue of $56.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.66 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 12.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UNH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $285.00 to $304.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Leerink Swann reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $276.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $289.41.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

