Westell Technologies (WSTL) Hits New 12-Month Low After Earnings Miss

Westell Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:WSTL) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as low as $2.17 and last traded at $2.18, with a volume of 1620 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.65.

The communications equipment provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.08). Westell Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.96% and a positive return on equity of 3.09%. The business had revenue of $10.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.78 million.

WSTL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Westell Technologies from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Westell Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 4th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alambic Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in Westell Technologies by 95.9% in the 2nd quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 94,137 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 46,080 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Westell Technologies by 36.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 119,785 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 31,923 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Westell Technologies by 44.6% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 136,818 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 42,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Westell Technologies by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 354,068 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after buying an additional 33,764 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.04% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $41.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.50 and a beta of 1.32.

About Westell Technologies (NASDAQ:WSTL)

Westell Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Westell, Inc, designs and distributes telecommunications products to telephone companies in the United States. The company operates through three segments: In-Building Wireless (IBW), Intelligent Site Management and Services (ISMS), and Communications Network Solutions (CNS).

